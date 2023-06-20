EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Children’s Museum of Evansville unveiled a new piece of art that was made with contributions from youth in the area.

The mural was created by local artist Corderro Stith with the helping hand of nearly 100 kids throughout the Tri-State. The mural pays homage to Millie, the dinosaur mascot of the museum that found a new home at Mickey’s Kingdom.

The museum has not yet decided where to place the mural. Stith says he plans on focusing on more community centric projects going forward.