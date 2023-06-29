HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear has announced that $74 million is going back to coal-producing communities, and some local counties will be getting money.

Officials say from Fiscal Year 2022 to Fiscal Year 2023, Union County received an increased allocation from $8 million to over $13.8 million. Beshear’s office says Union County has used coal severance money in the past to develop a campsite, to construct a new volunteer fire department and to rehabilitate critical infrastructure.

Union County Judge/Executive Adam O’Nan says, “Union County has used coal severance funding to develop outdoor recreational spaces, improve our emergency services and help pay off certain debts. We are proud of all the projects we’ve completed using these funds to set ourselves up for future success. We’re using these funds to make Union County a happier, healthier and safer place for generations to come.”

Officials say other local counties that got money include: