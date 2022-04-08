EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Several faith, environmental, social justice and consumer advocacy groups have formed a coalition in response to the distress and hardship caused by very high CenterPoint Energy bills and the utility’s intent to raise rates even more. The coalition is called Energy for All.

Member groups of the coalition have events planned over the next several weeks:

CAJE Rally at All Saints/St. Anthony Church on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. Sign-in begins at 6 p.m.

Rally at Centerpoint’s Jurassic Park organized by Ohio River Valley Beyond Coal at the corner of Fourth and Main streets on April 22 at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Energy for All Town Hall hosted by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) at Central Library on April 23.

CAJE Nehemiah Action at Old National Events Plaza on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. Sign-in at 6 p.m.

Indivisible Town Hall at Central Library on May 24 at 6 p.m.

Evansville area residents have the highest electric bills in the state according to Energy for All. The coalition says this winter’s energy bills have reached a crisis point for area families. CenterPoint has requested a rate increase to cover more than $800 million for a gas pipeline and two gas-fueled peaker plants.

More cost effective and less environmentally harmful alternatives exist according to Energy for All. Centerpoint’s plan would add an additional $23 per month to a typical bill according to Centerpoint’s analysis.

Energy for All says this investment will subject CenterPoint customers to a precarious energy future and the possibility of ever-increasing rates due to the impact of extreme weather and global events on energy supplies. The coalition says that it is immoral to keep investing in fossil fuels because the world is experiencing the ravaging effects of a warming planet.

Energy for All challenges CenterPoint to:

Immediately take steps to alleviate the burden of their exorbitant rates have caused this community.

Provide full transparency on the details of the utility billing process and full transparency in the cost basis for those bills.

Abandon their ill-conceived and expensive gas fueled plants as the means to meet the future energy needs of our community.

Members of Energy for All include: