EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A coalition of people who wished to voice their concerns pertaining to CenterPoint hosted a press conference.

The coalition announced that their new group is called the Energy For All Coalition, which was created due to CenterPoint Energy’s high utility bills, says Bryce Gustafson, Program Organizer for the Citizen’s Action Coalition. The group has stated that the biggest issue was the rate increase settlement approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission back in October, says Gustafson. This settlement took CenterPoint’s natural gas rate from some of the lowest in the state, to the highest in the state, says Gustafson.

Policymakers were encouraged to implement solutions to lessen the energy burden of the situation, as well to oppose CenterPoint Energy’s future plans to build two gas peaker plants, says Gustafson.

Concerns that were cited included environmental issues, middle and low-income people being hit hardest by the rates, and the situation was overall not consumer-friendly.

