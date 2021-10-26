Coat-A-Kid campaign kicks off in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Don’s Claytons Fine DryCleaning kicked off its annual Coat-A-Kid campaign on Tuesday morning.

Each year, people are encouraged to drop off new or lightly used coats to Don’s Claytons locations. The coats are given to families in need.

“As coats are donated we clean them up, sterilize and sanitize them, and then we distribute them back to the Christian Life Center and the Salvation Army,” said Brian Schmitt, president of Don’s Claytons DCI Fine DryCleaning. “They handle the bulk of the distribution for us, so it’s just a wonderful partnership that we do with them to help us keep this program going.”

Tens of thousands of coats have been donated over the years.