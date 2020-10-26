Coat-A-Kid collections beginning Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Salvation Army and Don Clayton Cleaners have teamed up for the annual Coat-A-Kid Project. Coat-A-Kid’s goal is to provide a winter coat to every child that needs one.

The community is encouraged to bring gently used and new coats to any Don’s Claytons location.

There will be a kickoff event Tuesday at 225 W Morgan Ave, Building 3 at 8:30 a.m. Coats will be collected through December 31.

Due to COVID-19, the kick off event cannot happen in a school this year.

Last year 3051 coats went out to children in need in the Evansville area.

(This story was originally published on October 26, 2020)

