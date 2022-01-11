Codefi has a learning opportunity for people interested in learning how to code

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development, the Department of Labor and Delta Regional Authority last year awarded Codefi and partners nearly $1.7 million to expand the Code Labs program from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to nine communities in Southern Missouri and Western Kentucky over the next three years.

According to the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development, this program is to help adults get the necessary job training that should help people easier get jobs within the software industry. “Unfortunately most rural regions haven’t benefited from the digital economy like cities have. The industries that have historically provided career opportunities like agriculture, manufacturing, and mining have become automated and have eliminated many of the jobs our middle class was built on,” said Dr. James Stapleton, co-founder of Codefi. No prior experience is necessary, and scholarships are provided to those admitted to the program. More information can be found here.

According to the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development, applications close on January 17. After applying, individuals must complete an Intro to HTML course that takes roughly ten to fifteen hours to complete. On top of that, there is a phone interview with a Code Labs Program Manager to learn more about a prospective student’s aspirations and their reasons for applying. If everything goes well, applicants are then selected by the program. It’s recommended at least 20 hours a week are dedicated to learning since the course is rigorous.

The program will take place at the Kentucky Innovation Station at 38 West Arch Street in Madisonville, and will include as many as 24 participants, and graduates will be ready for local or remote employment among a variety of employers at high wages.