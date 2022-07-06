EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Cody Johnson, along with Randy Houser and Randall King, will be performing at the Ford Center in early November.

Johnson is known for his live shows and stage presence, and he is a COJO Music / Warner Music Nashville Platinum recording artist. In the last year, Johnson released a feature-length documentary “Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story”, delivered two albums, sent his most successful single to country radio with Platinum-selling, two-week #1 single “’Til You Can’t”, added more RIAA platinum and gold singles and album certifications, played sold-out concerts and more. Johnson increased his worldwide streams into the billions and is averaging 25 million streams per week.

The press release says Johnson is releasing the title track off his sophomore major-label release “Human The Double Album” to country radio next month, impacting June 6. “Human” is the second single to be released off the 18-song project following the highly successful two-week #1 hit “’Til You Can’t.”

Johnson introduced “Human” before he performed the song at the iHeart Music Festival in Austin on May 7, “One thing we all have in common not just in the U.S. but across the world; no matter how you feel about politics, no matter how you feel about religion, no matter what race you are, no matter how much money you have in your bank account, whether you dress like me or like you do, one thing we all have in common is the fact we’re Human. We are all the same. We’ve gone through a lot in this country the last two years. We are all doing this together. We all have struggles even though they are different. This is why I chose this song to be the next single.”

According to a press release, in terms of Randy Houser, he has racked up three consecutive Number 1 hits with his album, “How Country Feels,” plus earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of “Like A Cowboy.” Houser added a fourth Number 1 to his catalogue with “We Went” from his 2016 album, “Fired Up.” Houser has four albums. A press release says as for Randall King, he has produced and released a 2016 EP, “Another Bullet,” then followed up with a 2018 self-titled album. King has released his major label debut album “Shot Glass.”

The concert will be at the Ford Center on November 10. Tickets go on-sale July 15 online and at the Ford Center Ticket Office.