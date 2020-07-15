Coffee shop discusses cost of doing business amid pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the Tri-State, local businesses are battling the burdens of staying open amid the pandemic. Honey Moon Coffee Company tells Eyewitness News the impact of COVID-19 has been especially hard for them as they have a small staff.

Masks are now mandated city-wide due to an executive order signed by Mayor Winnecke, but Honey Moon Coffee Company says they made masks and gloves a requirement when the pandemic first began.



“We did have one employee that tested positive. Luckily he got exposed after his last shift, figured it out before his next shift so we really didn’t have any contamination from that,” said Honey Moon Coffee Company Co-Owner Caroline Fardig.



After learning of possible exposure, Honey Moon did what many area businesses have done; close down temporarily, hire a cleaning crew and require staff to be tested. Owners say all other staff members tested negative. The business now only uses disposable cups and plates, which owners say costs more than their traditional methods of service.

Owners tell Eyewitness News they wanted to be as transparent as possible and posted news of their positive COVID-19 case and the status of the business to Facebook, which they believe opened them up to some backlash.



“Maybe the wording got misunderstood somehow. Surely, everytime you go on the internet and explain something, you open yourself up to questions. You open yourself up to cyber bullying,” said Fardig.

Moving forward, the business says it will continue to err on the side of caution and do their best to enforce the mask mandate. Inside the front doors, customers now have the option to purchase a mask if they do not remember to bring one.



Currently, the executive order signed by Mayor Winnecke that went into effect this morning does not have legal enforcement backing it, which means businesses at this time will not face a fine if businesses do not require their guests to wear a mask or provide one for them upon arrival; they’re simply strongly encouraged to do so.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)