Coffee with a Cop program returns in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police celebrated the return of their Coffee with a Cop program on Tuesday.

EPD has partnered with Donut Bank for this monthly event for the past few years. The program is used as a way for the community to get to know the officers and voice their concerns.

Once the pandemic hit, Coffee with a Cop was put on ice. This year, area residents say they are happy to have this event back so they can get to know those who are serving their community.

The next Coffee with a Cop event is on July 20 at the Washington Avenue Donut Bank.