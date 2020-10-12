Coffin stolen from Warrick County Deputy Coroner’s yard

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) Warrick County Deputy Coroner Wendy Littlepage says her custom made coffin was stolen from her front yard Sunday night.

She filed a police report with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and posted on Facebook asking for anyone to help in the search for her coffin and its occupant “Billy Bones.” In the post, she said she was disappointed that a person can’t decorate without someone being a thief.











Littlepage says a group of kids took the coffin, and a parent turned it in to WCSO.

The coffin was returned Monday, but it was damaged.

“It absolutely irritates me, angers me, and makes me feel like I can’t decorate my house and put things out without someone coming along and taking them or destroying them.”

Littlepage says the person who built the coffin will make repairs. She plans to install a security system before putting the coffin back in her yard.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 12, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: