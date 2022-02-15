EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ivy Tech has decided to make costs more bearable for students attending the 2022-2023 academic year.

Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College, has announced Ivy Tech will continue to cover the cost of required textbooks for all eligible students during the 2022-2023 academic year. This is the second year textbooks will be provided at no cost to students, through the college’s Ivy+ initiative. The announcement was made at the February 9 State Board of Trustees meeting in Indianapolis.

“Continuing to find innovative ways to lower costs for our students is an important part of the overall value we are providing to students and to our community,” Ellspermann said. “We know that the cost of textbooks are often a limiting factor for our students, and we are pleased to be able to provide free textbooks for another year.”

More information can be found at this website.