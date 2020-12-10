College students alleviate substitute teacher shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)–There has been a nationwide substitute teacher shortage dating back even before the pandemic. Although, as more people need to quarantine and stay home with their kids, there is a bigger need for subs now more than ever. Some college students are working to fill that void.

“It’s really good to know that I’m helping students because that’s really all I wanted to do my whole life,” said University of Evansville student Lindsey Field.

As COVID-19 cases surge, some substitute teachers are hesitant to get back in the classrooms, but Lindsey Field said she’s is ready to help students enjoy learning.

“I was actually really afraid that they wouldn’t let me into the classrooms,” explained Field. She is a sophomore studying to become an elementary school teacher. She didn’t know if schools would even take new subs during a pandemic, but she knew she wanted the job. “I wanted to apply last year, but I had to have 60 credits. So, I think this year is a little bit different with COVID.”

This school year, the EVSC reduced the substitute teaching requirements to 30 credit hours. Within the past few weeks, over 100 substitute teachers applied several being college students like field. She has two days of experience under her belt, subbing at Harper Elementary.

“It was fun. It was definitely an experience to get in there right after break and they are a little rowdy right now. It was fun to see how I could get them to calm down,” Field said. She is hoping to continue to hold down Evansville classrooms, even after her winter break is over. “Maybe if I have some time this spring semester, I can do some half days.”

More rural school districts are also on the hunt for more people wanting to work flexible hours.

“We’ve struggled to find substitute teachers. A lot of them being retired teachers, or something like that, they may be in that higher risk group,” said Tell City Troy Township Schools Superintendent John Scioldo. He’s are looking to hire college students who are in town for winter break. Scioldo said in a small town, this is difficult. The school corporation is trying to attract more than just college student applicants.

Scioldo said if you are interested in subbing, contact the Tell City Troy Township School Corporation.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)