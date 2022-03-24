OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – College View Middle School (CVMS) has made a decision on a new leader. The school named East View Elementary School’s assistant principal Brandon Brooks as its new principal.

“My goal as an educational leader is to lead teachers, parents, students and community members in the direction required to ensure ongoing growth, development and academic achievement,” says Brooks. “I will focus on the skills students need to be successful as participating members of society.”

Brooks has served in several roles in education. His past roles include:

Middle school district lead for Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports at Jefferson County Public Schools.

Behavior coach at Westport Middle School in Louisville.

Positive Approach to Student Success program director at Crawford Middle School in Fayette County Public Schools.

Brooks graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 2013 with a master of arts degree in educational leadership and earned a master of arts degree in learning behavior disorders from Georgetown College in 2011. He also earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 2007 and is a 2002 graduate of Daviess County High School.

“With the hiring of Brandon Brooks, they found an outstanding leader who will lead College View on the journey to continue academic excellence and the goal of preparing students to be successful in life. Brandon is a great addition to the secondary principal group, having served as leader in our district for the past six years, and brings a strong leadership background from Jefferson and Fayette counties,” says DCPS assistant superintendent for human services Dr. Amy Shutt. “He brings a wealth of knowledge in behavior and student achievement, heart and passion for students to his new role. Brandon is an outstanding person and a great leader.”

The announcement was made on March 24 during a special meeting of the CVMS School-Based Decision Making Council. A reception to welcome Brooks to his new role will be held at a later date and he will begin his new role July 1.