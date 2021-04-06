Colorado man arrested after allegedly driving through a yard in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) A man from Colorado has been arrested in Posey County after allegedly driving through a yard and ditch in a residential area.

Indiana State Police say a detective saw William Clanton, 51, driving recklessly Tuesday morning at 7:20 in the area near Jackson and Stevens Road, which is north of Mt. Vernon. The detective said Clanton then drove south on SR-69, passing several vehicles on the shoulder before making an unsafe U-turn at Main and Lincoln.

ISP says Clanton wouldn’t stop when the detective tried to pull him over, and led the detective on a high speed chase. Stop sticks were deployed and Clanton lost control, overturning just north of High School Road.

Clanton was taken to the hospital before being taken to the Posey County Jail. He is charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)