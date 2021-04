This colorful light experience will be in downtown Evansville on April 23 & 24, 2021.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A new, interactive light experience is coming to downtown Evansville. It’s called ‘love and light.’

Colored red lights will be projected onto the wall of the Children’s Museum of Evansville, causing colorful shadows as people move in front of the lights.

The light experience will be there Friday and Saturday. There will also be a DJ and food trucks.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)