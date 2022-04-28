ROBARDS, Ky. (WEHT) – More job opportunities are going to come to Robards.

According to a press release, Governor Andy Beshear announced Columbia Brands USA LLC, a manufacturer of apparel and footwear products, will expand into Henderson County with a $3.7 million investment in its existing distribution operation creating 175 full-time jobs.

“We’ve had a distribution center in Kentucky since 2004,” said Tim Boyle, president, CEO and chairman of the board at Columbia. “We think investing in this area will be good for our business, strengthening our supply chain and allowing us to hire top-notch talent.”

“Our distribution center in Henderson County continues to advance new processing capabilities,” added Alonzo Plater, the company’s vice president of global distribution. “Investment in this area will help us achieve our goal to get our products into the hands of our customers and consumers in the timeliest manner possible. “

The press release says that Columbia will invest in facility upgrades and new equipment to accommodate the relocation of a performance fishing gear line from the company’s distribution facility in Oregon. Governor Beshear’s Office says that the new jobs will include warehouse associates and supervisory positions. Upgrades at the 520,000-square-foot distribution center in Robards are expected to begin this May and be completed by May 2023, says the press release.

The press release says that as part of Columbia’s agreement with Kentucky, it needs to create and maintain 175 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years and the company needs to pay an average hourly wage of $24 including benefits across those jobs.

A detailed community profile for Henderson County can be viewed here.