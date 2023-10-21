HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was arrested in Jasper on Saturday, after authorities say he fled from the scene of an accident and hid in a cornfield.

According to a release from Jasper Police, officers were dispatched to a report of leaving the scene of an accident at the intersection of Wernsing Road and U.S. 231 on Saturday just before 3 p.m.. Officers at the scene determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as David Bozell, 37, of Columbus, had left the scene of the accident on foot into a nearby cornfield. Officers were able to use a bloodhound to locate the suspect.

During their investigation, police say they also located methamphetamine and paraphernalia Bozell was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended-prior, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.