Columns go up on new Spottsville Bridge

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Visible progress has been made in building the new Spottsville bridge.

The Henderson-Daviess County crossing has been a thorn in driver’s side for a while now. On Monday, you could see concrete support columns going up at the site. Part of the work of putting up the columns will entail building a diversion. Traffic will temporarily drive on a diversion in order to finish earthwork for the new roadway alignment.

Drivers will be switched to the diversion next year. The purpose of the diversions is to allow for the construction of the tie-ins between the new roadway alignment and existing U.S. 60 on both ends of the project

The new bridge will be constructed adjacent to and north of the old bridge with 12-foot driving lanes and 8-foot shoulders. The old bridge allowed for little leeway with 10 ft. lanes and narrow shoulders.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: