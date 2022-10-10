EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Property Owner & Manager Association (POMA) invites people to come network while keeping up to date on what’s happening in the Property Management Industry… and they also plan to host Meet the Candidates Night.

Candidates’ Night will be on October 20, at 6:00 p.m. The event will happen at Bally’s Evansville, in the Las Vegas Room.

Officials say the following candidates are expected to attend:

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers (R) Jon Schaefer (D)

Justin Elpers (R) for Vanderburgh County Commissioner, District 2

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Jeff Hales (R) Noah Robinson (D)

Tim O’Brien (R) for Indiana State Representative, District 78

Ryan Stratman

Bill Fluty

This event is free and open to the public.