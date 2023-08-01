HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Comedian Brad Willaims has announced a tour that will pass through Evansville in 2024.

Tour ’24 will start on September 14, 2023, and end up in Evansville on June 28, 2024. Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Wednesday, August 2 ahead of the general sale beginning Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. local time at www.EmporiumPresents.com.

Willaims, who got his start with Carlos Mencia, has appeared on such shows as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.