HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Comedian, author and singer Heather Land will perform live at the Victory Theatre on August 25.

According to a release, Land’s private musings on the oddities of daily life were shared publicly and garnered more than 300 million views and gained her more than 2.8 million followers on Facebook. Her videos were also shared by celebrities like Miranda Lambert to reach a larger audience.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and can be purchased through the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.