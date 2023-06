HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The “nicest man in stand-up” and Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze will take the stage at Aiken Theatre for two shows at Old National Events Plaza.

Gretchen Ross had the chance to speak with Bargatze on Eyewitness News ahead of the show. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

Bargatze will perform two shows at Old National Events Plaza at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $39.75.