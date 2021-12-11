Coming together in Central City: Muhlenberg County families cleaning up after late night storm

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT)- In the wake of deadly storms striking the Tri-State and beyond, families across western Kentucky spent much of Saturday cleaning up fallen trees and other debris.

Carsha Wells joined her family at her mother’s home in Central City to help with the cleanup efforts. Wells says she saw the devastation in Bremen firsthand and while she didn’t see as much damage around her home near Greenville, she also says she spent Friday night and Saturday night calling hospitals and seeing if she could go search for victims. The county, Wells says, is devastated.

Wells and her mother, Missy Holland, say they’re proud of how their community has come together in the wake of tragedy, including people giving food and toiletries both to those in need and to the crews working to clean up the scene.

Holland says she hid in a closet during the storms and prayed, emerging 20 minutes after the storms passed to evaluate the damage. Holland says despite the darkness, she saw the massive cleanup effort ahead.

Despite that, Holland says they’re fortunate the damage wasn’t worse.