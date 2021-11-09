Commission approves rural broadband expansion in Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Commission on Tuesday approved a plan to expand broadband in the rural parts of the county.

The project costs $39.6 million. 25-percent of that will be covered by public funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, put into place this spring by Congress and President Biden in response to the pandemic. The county council will vote on that part of the funding Wednesday.

With the installation of fiber, residents will have up to 2 GBPS and businesses will have up to 5 GBPS.