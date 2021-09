HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission has ruled Henderson Municipal Power and Light must pay Big Rivers nearly 19 percent of the cleaning costs from the Station Two plant in Sebree.

The plant closed in 2019 but there are still concerns about the ash pond and asbestos left behind. Big Rivers leaders say they are pleased with the ruling.

An official with HMP&L says they will appeal to the Franklin Circuit Court. There is no time table for that appeal.