HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Board of City Commissioners adopted a resolution on Tuesday to adopt a new official flag for the city of Henderson.

The flag was designed by local teenager Jax Matthews, who approached the board with the design for the flag earlier this year. City officials made minor changes, and voted unanimously to adopt the design as the new flag for Henderson.

Officials say there was already a flag, but that it was seldom if ever used.