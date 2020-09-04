Committee appointed to decide future of confederate statue

The Daviess County named the five people who will be deciding the future of a controversial statue Thursday night. The committee will have six months to decide the final location of a confederate statue currently standing in front of the Daviess County courthouse. This comes after the fiscal court voted to remove the statue last month.

“It’s an important project. We’re at an important point in history. We are either act now while the curtain has been pulled back or we may wait another hundred years. I don’t think people are willing to wait that long,” Aloma Dew says.

She is leading the committee to relocate the Daviess County confederate statue. This local historian knows the weight of the decision, she says that the statue has been a focal point of the courthouse lawn for more than 100 years, “it was at a time when the south was regaining power. “

But the sight of it has grown hurtful to some. Others argue it’s history and needs to stay. A side dew could have been on.

“But as I begin to listen to more voices and try to look at it not from a white southerners viewpoint but from someone else’s viewpoint, I realized that every time you look at that it was a reminder that white were in control,” Dew explains.

Then there are who have no feelings either way.

“In my honest opinion, it doesn’t affect my daily life if I see a statue,” Graceon Bell says.

“I think our job is going to be to listen to the public for ideas on where would be the best place to relocate the statue,” Dew along with the other members says they will take ideas from the people of Daviess County into account when discussing.

Some believe this is the best way to move forward, “to get everybody’s voice,” Bell continues.

The first meeting of the committee has not been set. They will have six months to come to a final decision.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)