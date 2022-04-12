EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In response to Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE), Evansville City Council says they have formed an affordability and quality of life ad hoc committee.

Officials tell us a direct action from Council President Zac Heronemus formed a four-member ad hoc committee to facilitate effective collaboration with DAACE and other member groups of the newly formed Energy for All Coalition, along with other interested members of the public.

According to an official release, its mission will be to explore solutions to the utility affordability crisis and other quality of life issues in Evansville.

“It is DAACE’s hope that after the ad hoc committee performs its due diligence, a city ordinance will form a new City Task Force dedicated to these issues,” said one DAACE activist.

As outlined at the City Council meeting on March 28, 2022, DAACE’s initial recommended committee actions include: