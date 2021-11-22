Committee to oversee Battle of Sacramento site

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – McLean County officials are forming a committee focused on how to preserve and use the site of the Battle of Sacramento.

Judge Executive Curtis Dame says a five to seven person committee will be formed to see how they reenactment site can be used for other purposes and how it should be managed. He also said they want to find other uses and make more of a tourism draw.

This year’s reenactment was canceled because of the pandemic. Judge Dame says any future battle reenactments will depend on what the committee wants.