Commonwealth aluminum plant adding jobs in Lewisport

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) On Monday, Governor Beshear announced that Commonwealth Rolled Products will invest more than $167 million at its aluminum mill in Lewisport, adding 40 full-time jobs in the near future.

“The aluminum rolling mill in Lewisport has been an important part of the Hancock County community for over 50 years, and the decision by Commonwealth Rolled Products to build on that existing presence is tremendous news for the workforce throughout the region,” Gov. Beshear said. “Once this expansion is complete, the company will employ more than 900 Kentucky residents, and I am confident that growth will continue well into the future. Thank you to the leaders at Commonwealth for continuing to grow their business in our state.”

The investment will allow the mill to upgrade its facilities and equipment. Some of these upgrades will allow Commonwealth more opportunity to better serve automotive and industrial customers. This project will begin in early 2022 and should finish by early 2024.

“This is an exciting time for the company, our customers, employees and the local community,” said Commonwealth CEO Mike Keown. “The investment will allow us to complete the over $750 million investment program we started in 2015 to make the Lewisport facility the most modern and cost competitive automotive and common alloy sheet plant in the United States. I want to thank our owners, American Industrial Partners, the State of Kentucky and Hancock County for their support.”