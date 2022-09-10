DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and other area first responders were given a generous gift that will help with communication.

The Autism Society of Indiana purchased picture communication boards to be placed in all vehicles within the sheriff’s office.

A spokesperson says the boards will give deputies, fire fighters and EMS providers a way to communicate with a person who may be nonverbal, have limited English skills, have autism or other disabilities or mental health issues. All officers also received a training video on how to implement the communication board.

Officials with the Autism Society of Indiana and Today’s Champions say they recognize the need for this type of assistance to first responders and the citizens of Indiana who struggle with communication and wants to provide communication boards for every law enforcement and first responder agency in the state of Indiana.