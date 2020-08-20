Communities on alert after man spotted watching children

(WEHT)- Parents in Spencer and Perry counties are on alert after one mother received a text message from a bus driver saying a man was watching her children before their school bus arrived.

The best thing you can do as a resident is get the best description of the vehicle you can, please, please don’t ever approach these people. If there is a suspicious vehicle or their is criminal activity, it could put yourself in danger Chief James Faulkenberg, Santa Claus Police Department

Neighbors say they spotted the man driving slowly. Investigators add the best thing to do when seeing a suspicious car is to lock the doors and call police. After a mom put a description of the car on Facebook, Tri-Staters in New Boston, Evanston, and Tell City say they saw him driving eerily too.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: