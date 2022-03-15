HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson-Henderson County Human Rights Commission held their first town meeting of the year on March 15. The town meeting focused on the topic of data-driven policing.

Data-driven policing means that data is used by police to note and study trends on where crime occurs in the city and county. This data can also be used to help police prevent crime from occurring by stationing officers in key areas and interacting more with the community in these areas.

The data is distributed to the entire department. The department looks for patterns in crime and uses the data to change tactics.

Recording data begins as soon as dispatch receives a call and officers respond to it. Officers talk to witnesses and then write a police report about their response.

Reports are saved for the next shift to use as reference. The police will compile data from week to week and year to year.

According to Officer Ryan Wallerga of the Henderson Police Department (HPD), the city is divided into four regions. The data has recorded that the north region is the only area to increase in crimes committed over the past five years by five percent says Wallerga.

Officer Wallerga also said that the west region of town has decreased in crime by 20% over the last five years and the East End has decreased 40% over the last 10 years.

HPD has used data to also identify the biggest concerns of the community that include shots being fired, theft and burglary and traffic violations especially speeding. The information from the data helps determine the location for radar, speed bumps and placing police cars.

Other uses of data that has been beneficial include officials being able to distribute resources more effectively, using time more wisely and helping identify crimes such as illegal dumping, farm theft, and drug activity.

A key question asked at the town hall was about how the community can assist police officers. Officer Wallerga said that the data only works if it is adequate and the data would be more complete with more reports of crime from the community.

“Crimestoppers is a very good opportunity for citizens to be involved and it is highly under utilized,” said Henderson Mayor Steve Austin. “We need to push and promote crimestoppers and add an online element.”

Officials said that the community needs to be more comfortable with reporting crimes. The police know that they need to earn the residents’ trust by being out in the community.

“Police is the community and the community is the police. Police can’t do it by ourselves. People know who is running the streets and know who is up to no good,” said HPD Chief Sean McKinney. “We have to go to the places where the issues are and plan with the community how to be effective and not be reactive.”