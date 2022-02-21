EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Not everyone in evansville has easy access to fresh fruit and vegetables. One nonprofit group has plans to bring those foods closer to people living in one neighborhood. And today it got help from a hometown baseball legend.

A community food garden is planned for the Glenwood neighborhood, at the intersection of Ridgeway and Judson.

“This lot has been in my family for a very long time. My grandfather passed it to my parents, my parents passed it to me,” said Young & Established Executive Director Courtney Johnson. He wants something other than grass to grow here.

“There’s not a lot of places that have fresh vegetables and whatnot,” he said.

He announced plans for a community food garden, which will include a market, chicken coop, bee hives and other things to bring fresher food closer to nearby homes.

“There’s a lot of empty lots in Evansville, so just to be the blueprint for what we can to a lot of these properties out here, and again, excited to be able to bring this site to life, and to pass it on down,” he said.

STANLEY TRICE SR.) “it’s a very good spot to build on,” added Stanley Trice Sr., Johnson’s grandfather.

It’s on the site where Young & Established once looked to put up a community center. Mattingly Charities donated $16,000 to build the garden.

“This just seems so exciting to me to see this empty lot his grandfather had to be turned into a garden and where kids are going to see chickens and bee hives, and grow vegetables and bring food to this area,” said Don Mattingly.

Trice first bought the lot more than five decades ago. He says the whole neighborhood can benefit

“Any time that you take a piece of land and turn it into a resourcable product, a food source is always good because people can always use it. I’m waiting to see it materialize into something like that,” he said.

Johnson adds they had a test garden out here a few months ago to test the soil and see if anything could grow here, which it did. He adds work could start here as soon as next month.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2022)