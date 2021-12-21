Community Foundation scholarship applications available for 2022 in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) On Tuesday, the Community Foundations of Vanderburgh and Warrick counties announced that the scholarship awards cycle for 2022 has begun.

“Many donors have honored their loved ones, high schools, or professions by endowing scholarship opportunities through the Community Foundations,” says Sidney Hardgrave, Regional Director of Community Engagement and Impact. “We administer several scholarship funds established by individuals, families, and organizations to assist local students in pursuit of advanced education. Together, these scholarships make up our Community Scholarship Programs.”

The founder for each scholarship will determine criteria and eligibility requirements. Each scholarship is tailor-made to support students with varying backgrounds and educational goals. Eligible students may apply for one scholarship or more.

The Vanderburgh County Foundation offers 25 endowed scholarships that provide over $75,000 a year in support. Applications are due by February 9 at 11:30 p.m. Details can be found here.

The Warrick County Foundation offers 16 endowed scholarships, with a total of $30,000 in yearly support. Applications for Warrick County are also due by February 9 at 11:30 p.m. Details can be found here.

If you have any questions, contact Sidney Hargrave, Regional Director of Community Engagement and Impact at (812) 573-1454.