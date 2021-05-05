Community group opposed to EWSU water hike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One day after the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility board voted to approve a water rate increase, a group is preparing for action.

“Evansville is Tapped Out” is opposed to the water rate hike – which would be a maximum monthly increase of $3.03 over five years.

The proposed increase now needs approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

Members of Evansville is Tapped Out say they plan to try to persuade state regulators against the proposal, and the hike will hurt poorer communities.

“A lot of people cannot afford to pay that high interest rate, or a high rate. They said they was trying to get some grants: If this grant came through, if this grant came through,” Rev. William Payne, a group member, said. “A lot of people can’t eat on it, so we have to make a decision whether or not they’re going to pay their water bill or buy their medicine.”

The group plans to start passing around a petition this weekend and hope to meet with local lawmakers to garner support.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)