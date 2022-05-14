EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many soon-to-be riders strapped on their bicycle helmets over the weekend as they joined together to learn bike safety skills.

Ascension St. Vincent and the Safe Kids Coalition of Vanderburgh and Warrick County held the Bicycle Rodeo, a beginners bicycle safety class that was open to all of the community. The Evansville Bike Club also joined to teach proper safety to those who attended.

The class helped educate bike riders on safe riding practices. Kids and adults were taught how to signal, how to maneuver traffic and how to stay safe when biking.

Kids were given helmets and other goodies including bike bells and children’s activity books that promote safe habits.