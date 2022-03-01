EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Community and Ohio Valley Conference tournament leaders are hoping this years’ Ohio Valley Conference will build off last years’ event that was a lot different due to COVID-19 parameters.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has proclaimed this week as “OVC Week”.

As the Ohio Valley Conference makes its final preparations for their week long conference tournament, they are hoping to fill the arena with not only fans of their teams but local residents as well.

“It’s great for us to host a tournament that holds most of the normal structure of a basketball event and to give these student athletes an opportunity to compete without worrying about some of the restrictions that they’ve had over the past two years,” OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche explained.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says this event not only gives players and schools a high platform but helps local businesses as well.

“It’s really invigorating to see the crowds that come along with this championship,” Mayor Winnecke said. “I was at a Main Street restaurant just the other day and they were saying mayor we can’t wait until this tournament because we’re sold out every night of the week. the restaurants and the hotels and the shops all benefit from the thousands of people that will be down here.”

DeBauche says the Evansville people have went above and beyond with the background work that goes into this tournament.

“I don’t think there’s any event that we’ve been part of that we’ve had better relationships than the ones that we have here in Evansville,” DeBauche said. “From the mayor’s office to the sports corporation to the local organizing committee. From day one they have been committed to making sure this is a top notch event for our student athletes. that commitment has stayed true over the past years.”

The mayor believes this tournament will bring even more excitement back to the area after many weren’t able to attend last years event.

“I think people are still excited about getting out and going to events,” Mayor Winnecke said. “I think that people are going to be really delighted to be outside and do something different.”