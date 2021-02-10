Community members brace for more icy conditions

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)–Roads are not the only slippery spots within the community. Since the Tri-State is being slammed with winter weather, people are doing what they can to prevent their property from turning into a hazardous sheet of ice.

“The whole sidewalk was frozen so I had a little play time. So I slide like a little kid on the ice skates,” Stacy Harrison explained.

“It’s bad out there,” said Larry Harmon. Some homeowners are taking extra precaution to stay safe during this blustery winter weather and sleet. “I had to salt this morning because it was real real bad in my driveway. I got a ramp that I need to get in and out of the house with,” Harmon said.

Some community members are jumping into action too.

“We’ve been spreading salt throughout the week preparing for what’s to come,” said Logan Higginson, co-owner of A-1 Septic and Plumbing. “I did witness a car try to get into their driveway and they pulled back several feet and just gunned it up there and they finally got it.” In the winter, Higginson and his crew de-ice driveways and parking lots.

“We’ve has a couple calls of some of our business owners being concerned of people slipping today,” Higginson explained.

Some community members say the slick spots on the road are causing major concern.

“I slid once this morning and so I’ve been driving like a snail most of the day,” said Stacy Harrison. He’s being extra cautious driving across the twin bridge and overpasses. “People are not driving like they should. I mean you should slow down and go at a slower rate of speed.”

Experts say we have to keep preparing to face mother nature’s frigid wrath.

“We’ve began to get a few calls on freezing water lines. Heading into the weekend it looks like we are going to see a lot more of that,” Higginson said. “Making sure those cabinet doors are open, dripping faucets, and taking your water hoses off will take you a long way.”

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)