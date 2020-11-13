Community members, officials mark beginning of Evansville partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Community members, local and business officials, and nonprofit organizations came together Thursday to mark the beginning of a partnership in Evansville’s Tepe Park neighborhood.

The event celebrated the Bedford Collab, the funders of the project and community members dedicated to revitalizing the area. The Bedford Collab was founded in May to provide sustainability through growing local produce, provide a shared commercial kitchen, and a coworking space for artists and entrepreneurs.

The Bedford Collab hopes to work together to provide lasting, noticeable change in the neighborhood. The building they operate in is minority-owned and will host minority-owned businesses. Habitat for Humanity is a strategic partner for the Bedford Collab and the Tepe Park neighborhood revitalization effort.

Habitat for Humanity wrote and received a grant from Republic Services that is also being matched by Vectren. Funds will be used to rehabilitate, repair, and remodel the Bedford Collab building, as well as purchase appliances for the community kitchen.

