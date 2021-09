EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A newly renovated home in Evansville’s Tepe Park is now up for sale.

Community One dedicated a home on the 600 block of Madison Avenue. The renovation project is part of Community One’s initiative to transform blighted homes and sell them at affordable prices to new homeowners.

Community One leaders say the home will be sold to qualified buyers with incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income.