Community Patient Safety Hospitals increasing inpatient visitation

Member hospitals of the Community Patient Safety Coalition enforcing the rule “No Hospital Visitors,” with few exceptions. (Image courtesy MGN Online)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Due to declining COVID-19 numbers, member hospitals of the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana and Kentucky are increasing inpatient visitation this week.

Hospitalized patients will now be able to have two adult visitors per day. These visitors still must screen for symptoms or exposure to COVID and register when they arrive. The visitors can see the patient together or separately throughout the day. The visitors must continue to wear masks.

Visitor restrictions for outpatient and emergency departments, NICUs, and patients in isolation, will remain in place. Coalition member hospitals also have specific processes in place for end-of-life visitation.

Hospitals will be increasing visitation at some point this week, and may have varying visiting hours, so check hospital websites or call ahead for specific details.

Due to their specific patient population, Select Specialty Hospital will continue to limit inpatient visitors to one per day.

Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals increasing visitation this week include:

Daviess Community Hospital

Deaconess Health System (Indiana & Kentucky)

Good Samaritan Hospital

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Ascension St. Vincent Warrick

St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital

The Women’s Hospital

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)