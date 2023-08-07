HAYSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, a tornado that impacted Dubois County on Monday morning rates as an EF-1 with peak winds of 90 miles per hour.

Mick Jarboe’s home sustained some damage, crediting the over 100-year-old home of being solidly built.

“Whenever it calmed down, we went upstairs. I looked out the window on [the] side facing west. I saw the barn was down.”

After checking to make sure everyone was safe, he grabbed his phone and called his mother, who also grew up in the house.

“‘Is everybody okay? And he said ‘yes’, to me that was the most important thing for me to hear,” said Kathy Jarboe. “Those are the words I wanted to hear, everything else can be replaced.”

During the height of the storm, Jarboe says he didn’t know what was actually happening outside because he received no warning on his phone.

“My uncle’s roof… I heard it hit the top of the house, I didn’t know what it was, I just heard the roof get beat by something.”

Just minutes down the road, a car crushed by a blown over tree and another home was severely damaged. Inside the home was Scott Bateman.

“The damage is to the front of the home, and knocked down the roof into the house,” explained Scott.

Bateman says he has never experienced anything like this before and said lighting was striking what seemed like every second for at least ten minutes.