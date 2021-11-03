Community raises money for Reitz student battling cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A fundraiser was held on Wednesday night to help the family of Evan Meyer, a 14-year-old Reitz freshman battling cancer.

After making it through summer workouts and a preseason scrimmage, Meyer got earth-shattering news that he couldn’t continue with football. Evan is fighting his second round of cancer and will be undergoing a stem cell transplant in a few weeks.

Ten percent of all sales at Fool Moon Grill and Bar in Evansville is being given to the family. The school’s football program also stepped up to raise money for Meyer’s treatment. They had several fundraisers throughout the season.