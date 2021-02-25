Community reacts to closed Chinese restaurant amid investigation

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine in Darmstadt is still closed. Some people, who were near the restaurant Wednesday morning, told Eyewitness News they knew something unusual was happening.

“I had noticed multiple cars at the same time came in and parked and I knew that nothing was really open yet and then they started getting out of their vehicles and that’s when I noticed they were wearing federal agent jackets,” said the bystander who wants to remain anonymous. They said it seems the federal agents found something they needed. “And then we saw they were carrying things out in boxes.”

The people, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they eat at the restaurant often. “They have very good food.”

“I’ve been eating there since I was little,” they explained to Eyewitness News they’ve gotten to know the restaurant owners over the last several years. “They’re very nice so we were like, ‘What happened?”

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations tell Eyewitness News HSI and IRS special agents conducted federal search warrants in Evansville, with help from Indiana State Police as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. They add there’s no threat to the public, but they are not saying what crime they are investigating or who may be the target of the investigation.

(This story was originally published on February 25, 2021)