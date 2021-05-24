Community reacts to proposed triple roundabout in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– The team behind I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project has proposed a triple roundabout between the KY-351 and KY-2084 intersection near North Middle School, in Henderson, and the ramps at I-69. Mindy Peterson, the spokesperson for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project says they’ve been working closely with both Henderson City officials and Henderson County Schools leaders.

“And honestly we’ve had a lot of positive feedback both from city and county officials and also school officials when we talk about coming in and making these improvements,” Peterson said turning the intersection, near North Middle School, into a roundabout will help alleviate traffic. “Closing that intersection at KY-2084, is going to make a real difference in safety. When drivers are coming off and using the roundabout and accessing north middle school, they’re going to have a dedicated lane coming off of I-69.”

Eyewitness News spoke to a Henderson native who said these proposed roundabouts aren’t cut out for Henderson.



“If that don’t look like a bunch of accidents waiting to happen,” said Frank Vaughn. “351 is busy enough as it is now and now you’re taking some lights out and making it open. Personally I think it’s a bad idea.”

Jason Tiller from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said when three roundabouts were being built in Boonville, community members were skeptical. Tiller said over the past few years, drivers have adjusted.



“There have been very few reported crashes at those locations and they are doing exactly what they were meant to do. They are moving traffic through there efficiently and safely,” explained Tiller.

If approved, construction of Henderson’s triple roundabout should begin early in 2022 and be complete by 2025