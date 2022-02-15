HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The man responsible with helping in the creation of the Smith Mills Fire Department was laid to rest Sunday.

Former Fire Chief Charles “Buddy” Meyer passed away at the age of 87 last week. Fire officials tell us he served the department for over six decades. Meyer was also a Navy veteran and worked for the Henderson County Board of Education for several years.

“And he was a great mentor, there’s no question about it,” says Fire Chief Glenn Powell, Niagara Volunteer Fire Department. “He mentored hundreds of people around this county and probably some from other counties, but just came in to get training from him.”

Many believe Chief “Buddy” Meyer was a big community man for many reasons. Engine 665 has been dedicated to honor Chief Meyer and the other chiefs in hopes to continue their legacy for years to come.