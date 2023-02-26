NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Tri-State business is raising money for a Warrick County family after they lost a loved one.

Prime Time Pub & Grill is holding a giveback for the family after 17-year-old Ashton Pryor passed away earlier this month in a crash.

Organizers say 20 percent of sales from both Newburgh and Evansville locations will go directly towards the family. Employees tell us they’ve had a great turnout.

“I just really like doing that kind of thing. Working with the community to do things that either benefit the community or just kind of make people feel good,” says Lindsey Dunning with Prime Time.

The benefit is set run through the end of the weekend.