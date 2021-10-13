Community welcomes Jackie Biehler home with parade

ELBERFELD, Ind (WEHT) – Members of the community welcomed home a local girl who continues to fight after a terrible gymnastics accident.

Jackie Biehler actually arrived home on Tuesday, but her friends, family and community showed how much they care for her with a parade through Elberfeld on Wednesday. Biehler was able to watch the parade from her porch.

Biehler seriously injured her neck when she fell during practice back in July. She was in a Louisville area hospital for some time. She began rehabilitation in early August.

A Facebook page, Thumbs up for Jackie, showcases many community members showing their support through posted pictures of them holding their thumbs up.